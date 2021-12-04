Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey traveled to Tucson Thursday to tour the Arizona Supersonic Wind Tunnel at the University of Arizona and lead a workforce development roundtable.

"Educators and workforce leaders across the state do incredible work to help Arizonans find meaningful work and ensure our small businesses can succeed," said Governor Ducey. "I'm grateful to all of our partners who work hard to create opportunities for Arizonans and build up our economy."



During the tour of the Arizona Supersonic Wind Tunnel, Governor Ducey learned more about the device and its impact on the university’s research. He was joined by Dr. Bobby Robbins, President of the University of Arizona; Wes Kremer, President of Raytheon Missiles and Defense; and Dr. David Hahn, Jesse Little and Alex Craig of the university's Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering program.



The Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Budget invests $3.5 million for wind tunnel infrastructure upgrades as part of the New Economy Initiative for Hypersonics, enhancing workforce development and hands-on training for students at all levels.

Following the tour, the Governor participated in a workforce development roundtable at the university to discuss opportunities to expand job opportunities for Arizonans of all ages and support small businesses. The Governor was joined by Dr. Robbins; Wes Kremer; Dr. Hahn; Ted Maxwell, President of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council; Kathy Prather, Superintendent and CEO of Pima JTED; Lee Lambert, Chancellor of Pima Community College; Steve Holmes, Superintendent of Sunnyside Unified School District; and Kate Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Earn to Learn.

Today’s visit was the Governor’s 93rd visit to Southern Arizona since taking office in 2015.