Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Roderrell Boyd Charley, 33, of Chinle, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 222 months of imprisonment. Charley previously pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder.

Between October 7 and 8, 2019, Charley beat the victim to death with his fists and feet. Family members heard Charley screaming and arguing with the victim on the night of October 7. On the morning of October 8, Charley told his sister that the victim was no longer breathing and left the scene. Charley’s mother called the police, who located the victim lying on the road. The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the emergency room. The victim died of blunt trauma, and had serious internal injuries, multiple fractures, and extensive bruising on her face and body. Charley is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer E. LaGrange and Sharon K. Sexton, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-21-08011-PCT-DLR (MHB)

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021- 070_Charley