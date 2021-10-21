Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Phoenix Police Department arrested Taylor Stewart, 27, without incident following a bank robbery at Chase Bank, 830 S. Mill Avenue in Tempe. Stewart faces charges in connection with four bank robberies throughout the Phoenix metro area, including:

September 23, 2021, Desert Financial Credit Union, 1606 S. Signal Butte Drive, Mesa, Arizona

October 4, 2021, US Bank, 1855 N. Power Road, Mesa, Arizona

October 9, 2021, Chase Bank, 2902 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona

October 13, 2021, Chase Bank, 830 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, Arizona

In each instance, Stewart would enter a bank, pass a demand note indicating she was armed, and flee the scene.

No one was physically injured during the bank robberies.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the Phoenix Police Department for their outstanding work on this case, along with the Scottsdale Police Department, Tempe Police Department, Mesa Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona.

Stewart has been charged in a federal criminal complaint. A complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the FBI.