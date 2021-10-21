Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO), the Phoenix Police Department, AARP, and First Christian Church of Phoenix are hosting a FREE Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back event this Saturday, October 23rd, in Phoenix. This event is held in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

This is a no-contact event. Volunteers and participants will follow current CDC social distancing guidelines. The public will be asked to stay in their vehicle and to place documents in the trunk of their car prior to arriving.



There is a five-box limit for shredded documents. Examples of items not accepted (but not limited to): binders, binder clips, electronics, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquids, needles, and hydrogen peroxide.



When: Saturday, October 23rd at 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (or until trucks are full)



Where: First Christian Church, 6750 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85013



Why: Shredding your personal or sensitive documents is an important step to protecting your identity. Getting rid of old prescription drugs is key in keeping opioids out of the hands of youth and reducing the risks for abuse.



If there are any questions regarding this event please contact Community Outreach at (602) 542-2123 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



AGO Free Shred-A-Thons:

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) regularly hosts free Shred-A-Thons throughout the year. Many of the events provide a prescription drug take-back component. Last year, the AGO assisted in the destruction of 47,250 pounds of sensitive documents