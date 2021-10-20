Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury has indicted 13 individuals and 14 related business entities on criminal charges of Illegal Control of an Enterprise, Theft, Conspiracy, and Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices.

The accused persons and businesses listed below are alleged to have fraudulently billed the state’s Medicaid agency, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), for millions of dollars of services they claim to have provided to AHCCCS patients.

The investigation developed allegations of multiple forms of fraudulent billing, including overbilling/double billing for services, billing for services that had not been rendered, and billing for AHCCCS members/patients who were deceased.



The Arizona Attorney General’s Office conducted this investigation along with investigators from the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Inspector General for AHCCCS.



The indicted defendants are listed below:

1) Dale Henson, 53





2) Kevin Maulson, 60





3) Russell Freeman, 51





4) Paul Flaa, 56





5) Ariel Dix, 34





6) Charles Temple, 36





7) Allen Jeter, 57





8) Aaron Wright, 40





9) Trisha Wright, 38





10) Keyana Carter, 29





11) Sharon Lawson, 48





12) Thomas Battle III, 43





13) Kayla Sol, 34





Indicted businesses are listed below:

Sun Valley Services, Inc.

Lutheran Association of Missionaries and Pilots U.S., Inc. (d/b/a Lutheran Indian Ministries)

Gentle Touch Behavioral Health, LLC

Together Time, LLC

Nevada First Choice, LLC

Good Samaritan Homes, LLC

Agnes’ Center for Domestic Solutions

Mary Group Home, a.k.a. Mary Group Home II

Babbitt Bowers Behavioral Health

A-Making Changes, LLC

Ohana Behavioral Health, LLC

L & L Investments, LLC

Anchored Hearts, LLC

Rising Youth, LLC

Assistant Attorneys General from the AGO’s Health Care Fraud and Abuse Section and the Financial Remedies Section are prosecuting this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.