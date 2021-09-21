Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a statement Saturday about the settlement reached between the Arizona Senate and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors regarding the 2020 election audit.

"I have said from the beginning that the Senate has the right to conduct its audit. I am glad to see that because of my legal action, the Senate will obtain the information it needs to complete its audit. Arizonans deserve no less," said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.



Last month, Attorney General Brnovich determined that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors was in violation of state law for failing to comply with the Arizona Senate’s legislative subpoena related to the 2020 election audit.