Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted 38-year-old Kyle Anthony Clark, of Tucson, with one count of False Registration and one count of Illegal Voting, for illegally registering to vote and casting a vote in the 2020 General Election while he was an inmate at the Pima County Jail. Clark was arraigned in Pima County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

The indictment alleges that Clark falsely completed a voter registration form indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony. Clark, however, had previously been convicted of a felony in 2016 and had not had his rights restored from that conviction.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting the case.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit (EIU).