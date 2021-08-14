Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 35-year-old Jamey Estep was sentenced to 5 years in prison for trafficking 6 total championship, all-star, and college Hall of Fame rings stolen from a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and manager.

After returning home from the 2019 MLB season, the victim discovered that his championship and all-star rings were stolen from his Tucson-area home, including two MLB World Series Championship rings, three MLB All-Star rings, and one college Hall of Fame ring. Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) detectives tracked the two World Series Championship rings to a memorabilia collector in the Phoenix-area who was attempting to sell them. After following multiple investigative leads, PCSD detectives eventually traced the rings back to Estep. When interviewed, Estep initially denied possessing the rings, but eventually claimed that he bought them for $400 from a friend and later sold them to a memorabilia collector in Phoenix.

While the investigation was pending, Estep, through his attorney, worked with investigators to recover a College Hall of Fame ring, which also belonged to the victim. The victims’ three MLB All-Star rings have not been recovered.

Estep pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking in Stolen property with a stipulated prison sentence of five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. A Pima County Superior Court Judge sentenced Estep on August 6, 2021.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew McCray prosecuted this case.