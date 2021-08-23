Arizona News

Gila Bend, Arizona - Throughout the weekend, the State of Arizona worked with local first responders and emergency officials in response to flash flooding in Maricopa County.

On Saturday, Governor Doug Ducey directed the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in support of field operations. The Governor also announced the state would issue a Declaration of Emergency, making up to $200,000 available for response and recovery efforts. Currently, a Flash Flood Warning by the National Weather Service remains in effect until early Tuesday morning.



“Heavy rainfall, monsoons and flooding put our communities in serious danger, and we are working to make sure first responders and local leaders have the resources they need to protect Arizonans,” said Governor Ducey. “It’s crucial that we address the fallout of this flooding immediately before this causes more harm to our communities. We knew that there would be challenges that come from monsoon season, and we are prepared to address this. Our number one priority remains protecting people, pets and property throughout Arizona.”



This weekend, a monsoon storm affected the Town of Gila Bend, located within Maricopa County, resulting in flash flooding that has caused damages to private property, power outages, and roadway and drainage systems. Tragically, the flooding has resulted in at least two known fatalities.



In response, the Town of Gila Bend and Maricopa County have declared a Local Emergency for Maricopa County and activated the Emergency Operations Center in order to assist with the response. They have teams monitoring rainfall and assisting with additional recovery efforts.