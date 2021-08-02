Arizona News

Migrant Hoisted from Mountaintop

Details
Written by Border Scope Border Scope
Published: 02 August 2021 02 August 2021

Tucson, Arizona -  U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents rescued a stranded migrant in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson, Monday afternoon.

On board a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations Blackhawk helicopter, assigned to the Tucson Air Branch, members of the Tucson Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team responded to a 911 call placed by a 24-year-old Guatemalan man. The air crew located him near Baboquivari Peak, where rugged terrain forced them to perform a hoist extraction of the man.

Tucson Sector agents & Tucson Air Branch personnel worked together to rescue a stranded migrant from the Baboquivari Peak personnel
An Air and Marine Operation Black Hawk crew
and Tucson Sector personnel worked together to
rescue a stranded migrant from the Baboquivari Peak.
Editors Note: Press play for video.

An Air and Marine agent trained as an emergency medical technician was hoisted to the stranded migrants’ location to prepare him for hoist extraction.  Due to the rugged terrain, the migrant and all agents were hoisted into the aircraft.   The migrant was then transported to a temporary facility for immigration processing.

The Tucson Sector has encountered more than 118,000 single adult migrants this fiscal year to date, a 282% increase over last year.