Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, July 31, 2021, to honor Tucson Emergency Medical Technician Jacob Dindinger, who Thursday night died from his injuries from a shooting earlier this month as he was responding to a house fire.

“Jacob Dindinger was a brave, selfless member of our community whose life was taken far too soon,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona’s deepest prayers are with Jacob’s family, loved ones, his fellow first responders and everyone who has been impacted by the senseless, violent act that took place while he was working to help and protect others. In honor of Jacob’s life and service to our state, I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”



Jacob Dindinger served as an Emergency Medical Technician for American Medical Response in Tucson, Arizona. He was 20 years old and graduated from Canyon Del Oro High School in 2019 before starting as an EMT in March 2021. He sustained critical injuries after being shot by a suspect while responding to a house fire on July 18 and died from his injuries last night, July 29.