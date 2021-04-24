Tucson Sector Border Patrol and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspected Rapist of Fellow Migrant

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents collaborated with Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO) deputies to identify, arrest and charge the suspected rapist of a fellow migrant.

Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station encountered a migrant east of Amado, Arizona, on the afternoon of April 14. During processing, the migrant told agents she was robbed and raped by a man previously traveling with her group. Agents contacted SCCSO, whose deputies interviewed the victim. With a description of her attacker, an all-points bulletin, or BOLO, was issued for the suspect.

In a separate incident the following morning, Border Patrol agents responded to a concerned citizen report of suspected illegal activity near the entrance to the observatory on Mt. Hopkins Road near Amado. Agents encountered a subject in the area and discovered he was in the country illegally. During processing, Nogales Station agents determined the subject matched the physical description of the rape suspect in the BOLO. While searching the subject’s property, they found he was in possession of the victim’s personal effects.

“This arrest exemplifies how Border Patrol and local law enforcement partners collaborate to ensure people’s safety and serve justice,” said Nogales Station Interim Patrol Agent in Charge Alexander Blais.

SCCSO detectives responded to the Nogales Station to interview the victim, who was able to identify her attacker. The suspect was turned over to SCCSO for prosecution.