Governor Ducey Bans Vaccine Passports

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order banning "vaccine passports" and preventing state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their COVID-19 vaccination status to receive service or enter an area.

“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” said Governor Ducey. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”



Under the Executive Order, state agencies, counties, cities and towns cannot issue a measure that requires an individual to provide documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination status in order to enter a business, building or area or to receive a government service, permit or license. Businesses contracting with the state to provide services to the public also cannot require documentation.



Private businesses are not prohibited from requiring vaccination documentation in order to provide services or allow entry. Additionally, health care institutions may require COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of a patient, resident, employee or visitor. As permitted under state law, schools, child care centers and universities may also collect vaccination documentation. The Executive Order ensures that long-term care, health care institutions and other entities that collect vaccination documents under current law can still do so.



“Appointments to get the vaccine will continue to be available to everyone who wants it, especially for underserved and vulnerable communities,” said Governor Ducey. “Statewide, more than 20,000 vaccination appointments are available, including more than 5,000 in Tucson alone.”



To date, 4,495,519 vaccine doses have been administered to 2,736,235 individuals, with 1,926,181 Arizonans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state is currently operating six successful vaccination sites, with one more location opening as state-run site this month.



Arizona on March 24 opened vaccination eligibility to all Arizonans 16 and older, allowing everyone who wants the vaccine to register for an appointment.



“I’m grateful to the medical professionals, health care staff and selfless volunteers who are rapidly vaccinating Arizonans and protecting the health of our state,” the Governor added.



Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities, and health care providers offering vaccination, can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.