Free Tucson - Marana No-Contact Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back Event this Weekend

Tucson, Arizona - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO), Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Leman Academy of Excellence, and the Town of Marana are hosting a FREE no-contact Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back event this Saturday, April 24, in Tucson.

Event volunteers and participants will follow current CDC social distancing guidelines. The public will be asked to remain in their vehicle during the event. Participants are asked to place documents and unwanted prescription drugs in the trunk of their vehicle before arriving.



There is a five-box limit for shredded documents. Examples of items not accepted (but not limited to): binders, binder clips, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquids, needles, and hydrogen peroxide.



When: Saturday, April 24th - 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM (or until trucks are full)



Where: Leman Academy of Excellence, 7720 N. Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

Why: Shredding your personal or sensitive documents is an important step to protecting your identity. Getting rid of old prescription drugs is key in keeping opioids out of the hands of youth and reducing the risks for abuse.



If there are any questions regarding this event please or other free public events, contact AGO Community Outreach at (602) 542-2123 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



AGO Free Shred-A-Thons

The AGO regularly hosts free Shred-A-Thons across the state throughout the year. Many of the events also provide prescription drug take-back services.



So far in 2021, the AGO has helped the public shred more than 70,000 pounds of documents and safely discard nearly 250 pounds of prescription medication.



More information on upcoming events can be viewed here on the AGO website.



Event Flyer:



