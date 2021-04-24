Attorney General Mark Brnovich Announces 2021 Arizona Crime Victims' Rights Award Week Champions

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Each year, National Crime Victims' Rights Week (NCVRW) is observed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) to honor and reflect upon the important work that individuals, law enforcement, non-profits, and many other organizations across the country do to advocate for crime victims. NCVRW is April 18th - April 24th, and this year's theme, Support Victims. Build Trust.

Engage Communities., exemplifies how advocating for crime victims throughout their healing process is central to the mission of serving justice.

"Victims often face the daunting task of piecing their lives back together after being impacted by crime,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “I am proud of our committed team and compassionate community for ensuring they’re not alone and that, above all, we uphold a system of justice that remembers, respects, and protects victims of crime.”

NCVRW provides an opportunity to place an extra emphasis on victims' rights. Many in Arizona devote not just one week -- but all year -- to serving victims. Today, Attorney General Mark Brnovich was proud to present several Distinguished Service Awards to advocates who strive to make the community a better place every single day.

The following were honored this week with AGO awards:



Innovative Practices Award

