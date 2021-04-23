FBI, Partners Seeking Information on Missing Woman

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI Phoenix Field Office and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations continue to seek information about the disappearance and/or death of Jamie Lynette Yazzie.

Yazzie was last seen near Pinon, Arizona, within the boundaries of Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, on June 30, 2019. She has yet to be found.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Yazzie’s disappearance and/or death.

“We are confident someone has information about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and possible death of Jamie Lynette Yazzie,” said Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “We hope this reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward and do the right thing. The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations have worked tirelessly to locate Yazzie since her disappearance in June. We are committed to bringing justice to Jamie Yazzie, her family, friends, and the entire Pinon community.”

“Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations, along with our federal partners, remains committed to finding resolution and closure for the family of Jamie Yazzie,” said Michael Henderson, director of the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations. “She has a family who loves her and misses her every day. Any information regarding this case is important, regardless of how insignificant you may think the information is. Someone in the community has answers or information that will help solve this case.”

The FBI Missing Persons Poster was first released in July 2019 and has been updated to reflect the reward.

Photos and the updated poster can be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/jamie-lynette-yazzie

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the details and circumstances surrounding her disappearance and/or death is asked to contact: