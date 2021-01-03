Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced $115 million for Arizona’s three public universities, an acknowledgement of the instrumental role they’ve played in the state’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Our universities continue to go the extra mile to fight the spread of COVID-19, protect our communities, and ensure students’ needs are met,” said Governor Ducey. “The innovation and perseverance of our universities have resulted in testing with quick results, additional PPE for health care workers, enhanced contact tracing, tests to detect antibodies, and much more. I’m grateful to the students, faculty, researchers and leadership at Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University for their hard work and dedication to fighting the spread of the virus.”



The funding for the universities comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) as part of the federal CARES Act. The funding allocation will provide:

$46 million for Arizona State University;

$46 million for the University of Arizona; and

$23 million for Northern Arizona University.

Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University have stepped up to protect public health and ensure students continue to have opportunities during the pandemic. Today’s funding will help cover some of the costs that were directly COVID-related, including testing and mitigation efforts, increased distance learning, student outreach, furlough prevention, and more.



Including today’s funding, the state has provided more than $69,211,500 to Arizona State University in response to the pandemic.



“Arizona State University’s students, researchers and faculty have worked hard to find innovative ways to fight the pandemic and protect our community,” said Arizona State University President Dr. Michael Crow. “With support from many corners, ASU has worked to be of public service in expanding saliva-based testing, using 3D printers to produce PPE, helping to support K-12 distance learning initiatives, and much more. My thanks to the innovators at ASU who are helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and to Governor Ducey for supporting our around-the-clock efforts.”



The state has provided more than $53,380,400 to the University of Arizona in response to the pandemic.



“At the University of Arizona, we have acted quickly and made adjustments to protect students, faculty and our community,” said University of Arizona President Dr. Bobby Robbins. “From developing antibody tests to providing diagnostic tests to communities in need and much more, the U of A has played a key role in mitigating the spread of the virus and protecting Arizonans. Thank you to the Governor’s Office for directing additional funding to our university and supporting our efforts.”



The state has provided more than $24,179,800 to Northern Arizona University in response to the pandemic.



“At Northern Arizona University, we have worked diligently to provide testing, enhance contact tracing, and ensure students can learn safely and effectively,” said Northern Arizona University President Rita Hartung Cheng. “We will continue to work with Governor Ducey, community partners, and public health leaders to combat the spread of COVID-19. My sincere thanks to Governor Ducey and his office for the continued support during the pandemic.”



Background

In September, Governor Ducey announced $14 million to support the efforts of the universities to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect Arizona communities. The state provided $8 million for additional testing, surveillance and other response efforts at all three universities, as well as $6 million for the development of Arizona State University's point-of-need testing.



In April, the Governor announced a partnership between the state of Arizona and the University of Arizona to provide antibody tests for 250,000 health care professionals and first responders who are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.