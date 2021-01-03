Governor Ducey Extends “Good Samaritan” Protections For Frontline Workers

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey extended an Executive Order to attract additional hospital staffing, boost existing medical staff and provide clarity on liability protections available to health care professionals serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are fully committed to protecting Arizona’s health care heroes,” said Governor Ducey. “The extension of the ‘Good Samaritan’ order will help maintain staffing levels in our hospitals and ensure our medical professionals are protected when acting in good faith in emergency situations. We will continue to work with health care partners to provide support where it’s needed.”



The order provides clarity on the protections available to health care professionals treating patients during the COVID-19 health emergency, while also protecting patients against negligence or reckless misconduct. The Governor issued the first “Good Samaritan” Executive Order on April 9 and renewed it on June 25. Today’s order extends it to March 31, 2021.



Today's Executive Order provides clarity on the civil liability protections afforded to the following who act in good faith: