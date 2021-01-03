Governor Ducey Extends Driver License Expiration Dates

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order deferring requirements to renew standard driver licenses that have an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 by one year from their original expiration dates.

“We are working hard to ensure Arizona’s most vulnerable are kept safe during the pandemic,” said Governor Ducey. “The standard Arizona driver license expires when an individual turns 65, and renewing a driver license currently requires an in-office visit. Many older adults have been making safe choices and limiting trips outside their home — and today’s order supports those responsible decisions.”



In September, the Governor issued an Executive Order that delayed renewal requirements for standard driver licenses that expire between March 1 and December 31, 2020 by one year. Today’s order expands the driver license deferral to include licences that expire through February 28, 2021. This action will minimize in-person visits to Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Offices, further protect vulnerable individuals ages 65 and older, and help contain the spread of COVID-19.



Under the Executive Order, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will defer requirements to submit a medical clearance card for the purposes of a commercial driver license through February 28, 2021. ADOT will also reflect the deferred renewal requirement in its driver license database and allow drivers to request a duplicate driver license card at AZMVDNow.gov that reflects the deferred driver license expiration date.



Additionally, all Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board certified law enforcement officers as well as state government agencies, county and municipal governments, and election officials will accept standard Arizona driver license cards with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 as valid identification for any purposes for which unexpired driver license cards would otherwise be accepted.