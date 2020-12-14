Woman Federally Charged with Attempting to Carry a Weapon on an Aircraft

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On November 28, 2020, Erine Aisha Robertson, 36, attempted to pass through a TSA checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with intent to board a commercial aircraft while carrying a folding knife concealed in her bra. Robertson was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court, with Attempting to Carry a Weapon on an Aircraft in violation of 49 U.S.C Section 46505(b)(1).

Complaints and indictment are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI would like to thank the Transportation Security Administration, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, and the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, for their work on this case.