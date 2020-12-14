Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the recipients of a competitive $1 million grant program allocated to chambers of commerce across the state to implement or expand initiatives that support small businesses and accelerate local economic recovery. The grant dollars come from the Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program, established last month by Governor Ducey.

“Arizona businesses have innovated and adjusted for months to operate safely while prioritizing public health,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s grant funding will bring additional support to small businesses impacted by the pandemic, keep our economy moving forward, and help protect public health and safety. I’m grateful to all chambers of commerce and businesses across the state that support our workforce and protect Arizonans.”



The grant program was funded by the state’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, established in March through a bipartisan state budget agreement that added $50 million for Arizona’s COVID-19 response. Chambers of commerce submitted proposals to the grant program to implement, or expand, any initiatives that support local businesses and accelerate local economic recovery related to COVID-19. The grant allows for no more than $20,000 per full-time equivalent employee at the chamber, with a maximum award of $50,000. The grant program is supported by the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“Small businesses and their employees have felt the impact of the pandemic, and we’re working to make sure they have the support they need,” said Mesa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sally Harrison. “The funding from the Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant Program will help our economy, businesses and workers. Thank you to Governor Ducey for continuing to work with the business community and provide support.”



The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is a grant recipient.



Thirty chambers of commerce across the state are being awarded grant dollars. The funding will be used for a variety of projects, including: assisting small businesses with online branding and marketing when sales are moving online; providing micro-grants to small businesses for cleaning supplies and protective equipment; creating a regional workforce three-year workforce strategic plan to assist businesses return to work safely and effectively; and more.



“Our businesses have worked hard for many months to implement health and safety measures while serving patrons,” said Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Julie Pastrick. “We’re proud to build on their efforts and support economic recovery in our communities. Thank you to Governor Ducey and his office for the continued support.”



The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce is a grant recipient.



Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Response Grant recipients include: