Governor’s Office Announces Departure Of Jordy Fuentes As Director Of Residential Utility Consumer Office

Phoenix, Arizona - The Governor’s Office Friday announced Arizona’s Residential Utility Consumer Office (RUCO) Director Jorge “Jordy” Fuentes will be leaving his position for an opportunity at the Arizona House of Representatives. His last day as director was December 11, 2020.

Laurie A. Woodall, who currently serves as RUCO Deputy Director, will serve as Interim Director.

“Jordy has done a tremendous job serving Arizona’s utility consumers,” said Governor Ducey. “His experience and knowledge regarding sustainability, energy and law has served the state well, and I’m grateful for his work. Laurie has years of experience in utilities, energy and law, and I’m thankful for her willingness to serve as Interim Director of RUCO.”

RUCO was established in 1983 by the Arizona Legislature. The Office represents the interests of residential utility ratepayers in proceedings of the Arizona Corporation Commission that establish utilities’ rates and charges.

Jordy Fuentes was appointed as Director of RUCO in April 2019. Prior to his appointment as Director, Fuentes served as Deputy Director. Before joining RUCO in 2015, he served as the Director of Technology for Laveen Elementary School District and Snowflake Unified School District. He served as a Council Member for the Town of Taylor including Vice Mayor from 2009 to 2011.

Fuentes serves on the State’s Water Emergency Team, actively participates on the Arizona Mexico Commission’s Energy Committee, and regularly represents residential ratepayers before the Arizona Corporation Commission. Fuentes holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of advanced Technology. He also holds a Law Degree and a Law, Science, and Technology Certificate, specializing in environmental and sustainability law, from Arizona State University.

“Serving as RUCO’s director has been an honor,” said Fuentes. “I’m proud of my team’s hard work and accomplishments over the last few years, and I congratulate Laurie on her new role with the office. Thank you to Governor Ducey for your leadership and for the opportunity to serve Arizona’s utility consumers.”

Laurie A. Woodall joined RUCO in May 2020. Previously, she worked at the Arizona Corporation Commission as an Executive Consultant III and Policy Advisor for a Commissioner. Woodall’s other previous roles include Senior Power Lead of Transmission and Distribution at URS Corporation, Siting Specialist at KR Saling & Associates, Chairman of the Arizona Power Plant Transmission Line Siting Committee, and Assistant Attorney General at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Woodall holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and Law Degree from the University of Arizona.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve Arizonans and protect utility consumers in this new capacity,” said Woodall. “I’m grateful to Governor Ducey for appointing me to this role, and I look forward to what’s ahead in the new year for the team at RUCO.”