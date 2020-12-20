Attorney General's Office Publishes New Civil Rights Pamphlet for the Public

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that the Arizona Attorney General's Office (AGO), in partnership with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has published a new civil rights pamphlet in English and Spanish available free to Arizonans.

The pamphlet provides Arizonans with answers to frequently asked questions regarding their rights and how to file civil rights complaints related to discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and voting. Initially, the pamphlets are being distributed statewide to 180 locations throughout Arizona, including the Arizona Bar Foundation, Community Legal Services, courts, law libraries, and non-profits.

“I am committed to defending Arizonans civil rights and I encourage individuals who have been discriminated against to contact our office immediately,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “The new pamphlet is designed to easily and clearly inform Arizonans of their right to live free from unlawful discrimination and what to do if they have been victimized.”

The Arizona Attorney General’s Civil Rights Division (Division) enforces the Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA), which prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and voting. Part of the Division’s mission is to increase public awareness about the ACRA. The pamphlet provides answers to common and important questions, like:

What protected classes are covered in the ACRA?

How long do I have to file a charge of discrimination?

What happens after I file a charge of discrimination?

Do I need to hire a lawyer to file a charge with the Division?

What are examples of unlawful discrimination?

Since 2015, the Division has investigated more than 1,700 complaints alleging violations of ACRA each year. The Division resolves disputes through investigations and various forms of conflict resolution, including mediation, conciliation, or litigation when necessary.



Recent actions taken by the AGO's Civil Rights Division are included below:

Attorney General Brnovich Announces Civil Rights Consent Decree Against Big Tex Trailers

AG Brnovich Announces Settlement with Phoenix Sports Bar in Service Animal Disability Lawsuit

Civil Rights Division Settles with Tucson Apartment Complex Over Sex and Familial Status Claims

Attorney General’s Office Settles Arizonans with Disabilities Act Charge Against Bayless Health Care Concerning American Sign Language Interpreter

The pamphlet update project was overseen by Civil Litigation Division Chief Joseph Sciarrotta, Jr. and Civil Rights Section Chief Rebekah Browder.



A copy of the pamphlet can be viewed online (English). Spanish version available as well.



To request free copies of the pamphlet for yourself or your organization, please call (602) 542-5263 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The pamphlets can also be accessed online at the Arizona Attorney General’s website https://www.azag.gov/civil-rights/pamphlet.



The public can file a Civil Rights complaint online, or by calling (602) 542-5263.