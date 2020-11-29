Nine Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation

Arizona News

Fort Apache, Arizona - On November 18, 2020 the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service and White Mountain Apache Tribe, in connection with our state, local, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners, executed eight federal arrest warrants on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. In addition, one tribal arrest (not listed) was made as a result of the operation.

Most of the warrants executed were in connection with probation violations however, the following were arrested and indicted in connection with violent crimes:

Sebastian Benally, 23,18 U.S.C 1153 and 113(a)(6) (CIR: Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury), 18 U.S.C. 1153 and 113(a)(3) (CIR: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon).

Steven Caddo, 29, 18 U.S.C 1153, 113(a)(7) and 226 (CIR-Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Injury), 18 U.S.C 1152 and 113(a)(3) (CIR: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon) 18 U.S.C. 1153, 113(a)(8), 113(b)(4), 113(b)(5), and 2266 (CIR-Assault by Strangling or Suffocation).

Zachary Walker, 29, 18 U.S.C 1153, 2241(a), and 2246(2)(A) (CIR-Aggravated Sexual Abuse), 18 U.S.C 1153, 2244(a)(1), and 2246(3) (CIR-Abusive Sexual Contact).

Authorities are still looking for six individuals who were indicted and have outstanding warrants related to probation violations. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is encouraged to call local law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2, or the FBI at 623-466-1999.

Steven Lee Caddo, 29 3:20-cr-08127-JJT, Apprehended

Zachary Walker, 29 3:20-cr-08117-SPL, Apprehended

Sebastian Benally, 3:20-cr-08136-DLR, Apprehended

Carmen Dosela, Probation Violation, Apprehended

Matthew Timothy Nozie, 37, Probation Violation, Apprehended

Brandon Kyle Aday, 25, Probation Violation, Apprehended

Larnardo Quillan Quintero, 32, Probation Violation, Apprehended

Juakeen Koby Wycliffe, 23, Probation Violation, Apprehended

Chavez Bo Henry, 32, Probation Violation, Outstanding Warrant

Desman Derwin Wool, 22, Probation Violation, Outstanding Warrant

Steven Tyler Ivens, 30, Probation Violation, Outstanding Warrant

Tristin Bradley Aday, 23, Probation Violation, Outstanding Warrant

Alverson Laban Jack Thompson, 36, Probation Violation, Outstanding Warrant

Bernita Joy Bonito, 26, Probation Violation, Outstanding Warrant

The suspects listed were charged in indictments, filed in federal court. An indictment is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI would like to recognize the outstanding coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Indian Affairs, White Mountain Apache Tribe, United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona, and all members of the Eastern Arizona Safe Trails Task Force (EASTTF).

The EASTTF is comprised of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, White Mountain Apache Tribe Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Show Low Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the FBI.