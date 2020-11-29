Somerton Man Sentenced to Prison for Transferring Obscene Material to a Minor

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Miles Spencer Coyote, 26, of Somerton, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Coyote previously pleaded guilty to transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Between February 11, 2019 and March 28, 2019, Coyote used his Facebook account to transfer obscene material to the minor victim. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) flagged these Facebook communications in June 2019 and referred the case for prosecution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cocopah Tribal Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina J. Reid-Moore, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

NCMEC is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation. https://www.missingkids.org/home

CASE NUMBER: CR-19-00956-PHX-SMB

RELEASE NUMBER: 2020-106_Coyote