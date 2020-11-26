Governor Ducey Thanksgiving Message

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in celebration of Thanksgiving:

“Today, we give thanks. This year, we are especially thankful for our frontline heroes — our doctors, nurses, EMTs, law enforcement officers, firefighters, the Arizona National Guard, all of our nation’s servicemembers and so many more. They’re working today, and every day, in service to others.



“Then there are our everyday heroes — volunteers, grocery store workers, truck drivers, public health professionals, teachers, parents, caregivers, election workers, public servants, essential workers and many, many more. They’ve kept our communities moving forward.



“This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the efforts of all these heroes and all Arizonans to come together. We’ve seen it in the everyday acts of kindness. Neighbors helping neighbors. Family members pitching in. Strangers helping one another. It is this spirit that will keep Arizona moving forward—today, tomorrow and the next day—with hope and determination.



“I wish all Arizonans a safe, happy and healthy Thanksgiving.”