Giving Back This Holiday Season

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizonans know how to come together and help one another. With the holidays nearly upon us, many are asking how they can serve others.

Here are some ways you can give back:



Food Donations

St. Mary’s Food Bank, located in Phoenix and Surprise, accepts food donations Monday through Friday. In addition to general food donations, St. Mary’s is working to collect 10,000 turkeys that can be distributed to families in need in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Arizonans can also volunteer at the food bank Monday through Saturday during regular business hours. More information on volunteer opportunities can be found HERE.



Yuma Community Food Bank is also accepting food donations. Those interested in donating can call (928) 343-1243 or click HERE for more information.



United Food Bank in Mesa accepts non-perishable food items Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found HERE.



Additionally, the Arizona Food Bank Network has information on food banks across the state and ways to volunteer and donate. See details HERE.



Monetary Donations

Desert Mission Food Bank offers free and reduced cost food programs, nutrition education, and other resources. The food bank is accepting donations to support community programs and feed those in need. Information on ways to donate can be found HERE.



United Food Bank is accepting donations to help give back to fellow Arizonans. Details on donation opportunities can be found HERE. Arizonans interested in volunteering for United Food Bank can learn about their options HERE.



St. Mary’s Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Arizona Food Bank Network are also accepting donations to help feed hungry Arizonans.



Tax Credits

Charitable donations of up to $800 for married filing joint filers and $400 for single, heads of household, and married filing separate filers can earn dollar-for-dollar state tax credits. The individual income tax credit is available for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations that provide immediate basic needs to residents of Arizona who receive temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) benefits, are low income residents of Arizona, or are individuals who have a chronic illness or physical disability. Charitable donations made by April 15th will be eligible for tax credits.



Celebrating Safely

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) last week released health and safety guidance for Thanksgiving. As Arizonans make plans for the holiday this week, the guidance can be used to ensure safe, responsible celebrations that will help protect vulnerable individuals and our communities as we fight COVID-19. View the ADHS Thanksgiving guidance HERE.