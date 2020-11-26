Governor Ducey Statement On Meeting With Senator-Elect Mark Kelly

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey released this statement following a meeting with Senator-elect Mark Kelly this afternoon at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower:

“I’m grateful to Senator-elect Kelly for sitting down to talk about the important work ahead of us, and I once again congratulate him on his recent victory. Today’s meeting was a productive one. We discussed how we can work together to advance Arizona’s priorities at the federal level, including partnering on issues that matter to Arizonans like efficiently distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, expanding telemedicine options, keeping Arizona and our nation economically competitive, improving infrastructure and growing cross-border trade. There is no shortage of critical issues before our state and nation, and we’ll need both sides working together to really make a difference.



“My thanks to Senator-elect Kelly for his willingness to continue serving Arizona at this crucial time. I look forward to working with him to best serve the people of Arizona and future generations.”