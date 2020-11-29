Hualapai Tribe Member Charged Federally for Assault

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - On November 10, 2020, Rae Ashley Paya, an enrolled member of the Hualapai Indian Tribe was indicted for kidnapping, robbery, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred on September 27, 2020, within the confines of the Hualapai Indian Reservation.

Paya was arrested by Hualapai Nation Police Department and the FBI on November 5, 2020.

Paya was also charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court. Complaints and indictments are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI would like to thank the Hualapai Nation Police Department, and United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, for their work on this case.