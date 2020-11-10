San Carlos Apache Tribe Member Charged Federally with Assaults in McNary, Arizona

Arizona News

Globe, Arizona - On November 3, 2020, Andrew Swift, an enrolled member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe was indicted for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred on October 19, 2020 in McNary, Arizona, within the confines of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Swift was arrested by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on October 23, 2020 in Globe, Arizona.

Swift was also charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court. Complaints and indictment are only accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI would like to thank the White Mountain Apache Tribe Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, for their work on this case.

Per policy, the FBI does not release booking photos.