Cibecue Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence Assault

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On October 26, 2020, Gregg Henry, 54, of Cibecue, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 27 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Henry previously pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

On April 6, 2018, Henry punched the victim in the face one time, breaking her jaw. The victim and defendant were dating partners. Henry is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, and the crime occurred on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the White Mountain Apache Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Tracy Van Buskirk and Anthony Church, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.