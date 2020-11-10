Tucson Man Receives 78-Month Sentence for Shooting at an Occupied Structure

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Wednesday, Jose Maria Moreno, 20, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto to 78 months in prison. Moreno previously pleaded guilty to Discharging a Firearm at an Occupied Structure.

On December 12, 2018, Moreno drove by the victim’s residence multiple times on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation. Moreno then got out of the vehicle and fired three shots at the residence, hitting a bedroom at the front of the home. At the time of the shooting, Moreno knew that multiple people lived at the residence. Five people were in the house when he fired the shots including three adults, two of whom were registered members of the Pascua Yaqui tribe, and two minor children. No one was injured.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Serra M. Tsethlikai, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

