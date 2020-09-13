Two Men Indicted for Selling Methamphetamine and Misconduct Involving AK-47s

Arizona News

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury has indicted Jorge Dario Burboa Arevalo and Luis Domingo Santillan for allegedly selling methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine for sale, and possessing ten AK-47 style rifles during the commission of a drug offense.

According to the indictment, Arevalo and Santillan are accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization. They were observed by law enforcement engaging in what was believed to be a drug transaction in August 2020. A search warrant, executed on the home where the men were living, revealed approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine and ten AK-47 style rifles. Investigators believe that the men intended to take the rifles to Mexico.

Arevalo and Santillan are charged with:

One count of Conspiracy, a Class 2 Felony

One count of Illegal Enterprise, a Class 3 Felony

One count of Sale of Dangerous Drugs (Methamphetamine), a Class 2 Felony

One count of Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Methamphetamine) for Sale, a Class 2 Felony

Ten counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons, all Class 4 Felonies

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

