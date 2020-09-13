Two Cochise County Residents Indicted for Fraud and Theft of Vulnerable Adult

Arizona News

Sierra Vista, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Heather Buhr and Isaac Butts each for one count of Theft/Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

At the time of the purported events, the alleged victim was 83-years-old. The vulnerable adult hired a local company to provide a caregiver to assist them with daily living services. Heather Buhr was a caregiver working for the company, and began providing living assistance to the victim in December 2017. While working for the victim, Buhr introduced her father, Isaac Butts, to the victim. Buhr and Butts are accused of stealing over $53,000 from the victim between February and March of 2018.

This case was investigated by Arizona Department of Economic Security, Adult Protection Services, and Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Agent Mike Carroll of the Heath Care Fraud and Abuse Section.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Sterling Struckmeyer is prosecuting this case through the Attorney General’s Southern Arizona Office in Tucson.

Below is a photograph of Heather Buhr:



Below is a photograph of Issac Butts:

