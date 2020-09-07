Governor Ducey Appoints Julie Mata, Max-Henri Covil, Monica Edelstein And Rusty Crandell To The Maricopa County Superior Court

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointments of Julie Mata, Max-Henri Covil, Monica Edelstein, and Rusty Crandell to the Maricopa County Superior Court. These appointments are to fill vacancies created by the appointment of Judge Cynthia J. Bailey to Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals and the retirement of Judges Lisa Daniel Flores, Warren J. Granville and Andrew G. Klein.

Julie Mata has been a Commissioner with the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2013, where she has served in the Criminal and Probate Divisions. As Commissioner, Julie gained broad experience conducting judicial hearings throughout all stages of the criminal process. Prior to serving as Commissioner, Julie worked as an Administrative Law Judge for ADOT from 2011 to 2013. In this position, Julie handled cases involving suspensions, denials, and revocations of drivers licenses and presided over hearings regarding fuel tax evasion, franchise disputes, and dealership and title disputes.



Prior to being an Administrative Law Judge, Julie had her own practice handling criminal, probate, family, personal injury, and corporate matters. During this time, she also served as a Judge Pro Tem for the City of Tolleson from 2010 to 2012. Julie began her career at the Maricopa County Public Defender’s Office from 2003 to 2009.



Julie is a member of the Arizona Women Lawyers Association and the Phoenix Rotary 100. Through her involvement in the Phoenix Rotary 100, she has volunteered for the Encanto Reading Program. Julie has also volunteered for the Veteran’s Stand Down and National Adoption Day events.



“Julie’s determination and professionalism make her an excellent candidate for the bench,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce her appointment to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”



Julie received her Bachelor of Science in Public Administration and Political Science from the Northern Arizona University in 1996 and received her law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law in 2003.



Max-Henri Covil has been serving as a Commissioner with the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2018. He is currently assigned to the Regional Court Center, a high-volume, felony criminal court.



Prior to serving as a Commissioner, Max-Henri worked as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) from 2013 to 2018. In this role, he conducted hearings to address issues arising under the regulatory and enforcement powers of ADOT. During this time, Max-Henri also served as a Judge Pro Tem with the Maricopa County Superior Court, assigned to the Regional Court Center and Probation Violation Court. Max-Henri began his career as a Maricopa County Public Defender from 2008 to 2013.



Max-Henri regularly volunteers for the Arizona Veterans StandDown where he adjudicates criminal cases to assist veterans. He has also been a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of North Tempe. Max-Henri is an active member of the Arizona Black Bar Association, Arizona Judges Association, Maricopa County Bar Association, and Thurgood Marshall Inn of Court. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Community Legal Services.



“Max-Henri is well-respected among prosecutors and defense attorneys alike for his exceptional work and dedication to serving his community,” said Governor Ducey. “I am pleased to announce his appointment to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”



Max-Henri received his bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from the University of Pennsylvania and law degree from Syracuse University College of Law in 2007.



Monica Edelstein has been serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix since 2013. Monica has managed a diverse caseload including cases involving fraud and white collar crime, public integrity, national security, narcotics, gun trafficking, and violent crime. Monica also serves as the Professional Responsibility Officer for her office and advises colleagues on professional conduct matters. Additionally, she serves as an Evaluator with the Department of Justice’s Evaluation and Review Staff. In this capacity, she conducts periodic site visits at every U.S. Attorney’s Office across the country to provide management assistance, assure compliance with DOJ policy, and share best practices to improve efficiency. Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Phoenix, Monica worked in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.



Monica also serves as a Reserve Air Force Assistant Judge Advocate General (JAG). She currently supports the Legal Office at Luke Air Force Base in a primarily civil practice. Additionally, as a member of the Air Force’s TRIALS Team, she trains other litigators serving at U.S. Air Force bases.



Monica is invested in helping Arizona’s youth and actively volunteers in her community. She recently served on the Board of Directors for Cactus Foothills Little League and volunteers with Feed My Starving Children, Court Works (federal court mock trial competition), and Ninth Circuit Civics Competition (high school competition). Monica serves on the Board of Directors for the University of Arizona Law College Association. She is a member of the Federal Bar Association and South Asian Bar Association. In addition, she was a member of the State Bar of Arizona’s Committee on Women and Minority Lawyers, serving as its Vice-Chair in 2016-2017.



“Monica’s career of service to her country and community as well as her vast professional experience will make her a valued member of the judiciary,” said Governor Ducey. “I am glad to announce her appointment to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”



Monica graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Sociology. She received her law degree from the University of Arizona where she served as Editor in Chief of the Arizona Journal of International and Comparative Law. She subsequently received her Master of Laws (L.L.M) in Taxation from New York University School of Law.



Rusty Crandell has been with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office since 2016, where he currently serves as the Deputy Solicitor General and Chief Counsel of the Federalism Unit. In this role, he handles constitutional law cases before the Arizona Supreme Court and participates in multi-state litigation regarding challenges brought under federal law. Prior to joining the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Rusty practiced commercial litigation, insurance recovery, and intellectual property at Perkins Coie LLP from 2008 to 2015. After law school, Rusty clerked for Judge Roslyn Silver in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.



Rusty is an active member of several professional organizations, including the State Bar of Arizona’s Civil Practice and Procedure Committee and the J. Reuben Clark Law Society.



“Rusty’s brilliance and exceptional skill as a litigator give me great confidence in his ability to faithfully serve the people of Arizona as a member of the judiciary,” said Governor Ducey. “I am happy to announce his appointment to the Maricopa County Superior Court.”



Rusty received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and law degree from Arizona State University. While in law school, Rusty served on the Arizona State Law Journal and graduated first in his class.