Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced the Salt River Project (SRP) has donated $100,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, supporting frontline workers and efforts to mitigate the medical and economic impact of COVID-19 in Arizona. To date, the fund has received more than $8.2 million in donations.

“Arizonans continue to step up and support each other during COVID-19,” said Governor Ducey. “Medical professionals, first responders and countless Arizonans are working on the frontlines to protect our health and safety. Thank you SRP for supporting these Arizonans and helping to ensure we return stronger than ever.”



“SRP is grateful for the frontline medical workers and first responders who have acted selflessly to keep us safe and healthy during this unprecedented crisis,” said SRP CEO and General Manager Mike Hummel. “Through Arizona Together, we want to help ensure these brave men and women have the supplies they require to stay safe while continuing to provide critical services for all of us.”



The Governor established the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund as part of the Arizona Together initiative, connecting individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities. In April, the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation donated $5 million to support the purchase of PPE including 1.1 million N-95 masks. As the equipment is received, the Arizona Department of Health Services will distribute it to county health departments across the state. In addition to Arizona’s continued efforts to support frontline workers, the fund supports students, families and seniors in need.



Other contributions to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund include $1 million from Michael Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Arizona Cardinals; $1 million from Jerry Simms, owner of Turf Paradise Race Course; and contributions from Arizona Public Service (APS), Southwest Gas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Waymo, VanTrust Real Estate and Valley Toyota Dealers.



Individuals and organizations interested in supporting the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund can learn more about how to contribute at ArizonaTogether.org. Arizona Together also highlights organizations, businesses and individuals stepping up to help one another and provide support wherever needed. Stories about Arizonans helping frontline workers, vulnerable populations and businesses in need of support can be found at ArizonaTogether.org/thearizonaway.