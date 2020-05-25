Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced $100,000 in funding from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to organizations that support foster families. The funding will be used to support increased demand for supplies, services and educational needs for the more than 14,000 Arizona kids in out-of-home care and the families who care for them.

“Arizona is working to ensure we continue to meet the needs of all Arizona kids, especially those in out-of-home care,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Foster families, caseworkers and so many Arizonans across the state work to make sure our kids have a safe and loving home — and this funding will bolster their efforts. My thanks to everyone donating to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, and all Arizonans helping those in need.”



Recipients of this funding grant include:

Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Boost a Foster Family

"Even before all of the schools were closed and children were sent home to finish the school year, children in foster care were behind in school — only 33% graduate from high school. The Arizona Friends of Foster Children will spend these funds on technology and tutoring to keep children on track with their education goals and support the basic needs and education needs of young men and women who've aged out of foster care,” said Kris Jacober, Executive Director of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. “We appreciate all of the donors who made this possible, and are helping to change the story for vulnerable children in foster care in our state."



"Boost a Foster Family is so grateful for this grant from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund so we can continue to serve kinship foster families in need all over our state throughout this pandemic," said Michelle Noe, President and CEO of Boost a Foster Family. "Requests for items like bunk beds, toddler beds and other typical safety items we provide have doubled during this time. These funds will provide us with the means to meet the growing needs of the kinship population."



The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund was established by Governor Ducey as part of the Arizona Together Initiative to provide financial support to non-profit organizations serving Arizonans most in need statewide. The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has collected more than $8.2 million to date.