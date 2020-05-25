Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office obtained a $115,000 consent judgment against Lyle Day, the co-founder and former partial owner of DIY Neurocare of America, LLC (DIY Neurocare). The Attorney General's Office (AGO) alleged in its lawsuit, filed in May 2018, that from roughly 2015 to 2016 DIY Neurocare sold LED light pads which the company claimed could treat symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and other ailments.

The AGO further alleged that DIY Neurocare used a 12-month “No Risk 100% Money Back Guarantee” (Guarantee) to induce consumers with peripheral neuropathy and other medical conditions to purchase LED light pads, supplements, and coaching phone calls from the business in packages that were sold for $2,000 to $4,500. However, the AGO alleged that within 12 months of implementing the Guarantee, the company went out of business, leaving consumers with no way to get their money back despite the promises made via the Guarantee.

Under the terms of the settlement, which is pending court approval, Day will pay $105,000 in restitution, which the State will distribute to consumers who tried to comply with conditions of the Guarantee and failed to receive a refund from the business or owners. Day will also pay $10,000 in attorneys’ fees. The State previously obtained a default judgment against DIY Neurocare for $720,826, and continues to pursue its lawsuit against the other co-founder of DIY Neurocare, Joseph DiDuro.

Assistant Attorney General Bryce Clark handled the case.

