Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced $500,000 from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund has been allocated to organizations that provide out-of-school child care in the state. The funding will support extended hours and enrichment programs to meet the increased demand of child care for families while students distance learn and parents or guardians work.

The organizations will continue to support students in their social and emotional development and help them stay on track academically.



“Arizona kids need a safe and secure environment while they learn remotely and parents go to work,” said Governor Ducey. “The organizations receiving this funding will ensure families have access to child care and students can continue to learn and safely engage with others. My thanks to everyone working to support Arizona kids and families, and to those who have generously donated to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.”



This funding will support ten organizations across the state, including:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (27 locations)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

Boys & Girls Clubs of Casa Grande

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona

Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff

Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley

Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee

The CLUB for YOUth Kingman

Cobre Valley Youth Club

Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center

"On behalf of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, we express our sincere gratitude to all of the foundations and companies who have invested in Governor Ducey’s AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. Staying true to our mission to serve those who need us most, our Clubs have been open these past 8 weeks caring for the children of our essential workers throughout this crisis," said Marcia Mintz, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. "As businesses re-open, Valley employees can continue to depend on the Clubs to be there for summer programming thanks to this investment in our organization."



"During this crisis, with this AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund support, we are able to hold true to our mission to serve the young people that need us most,” said Debbie Wagner, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. “This special grant will help us to continue connecting with Club members through virtual Club On-the-Go webcasts and tutoring, providing Club On-the-Go Activity Kits, and serving children of front-line vital employees and first responders. Thank you for helping us to provide much needed programming to our Club kids and all those we are able to support through these emergency relief efforts.”



"Thank you to the AZ Coronavirus Relief team and Governor's office. Your gifts and support at this time empowers us to keep moving forward together with strength and confidence, knowing that we can keep doing what we have always done — whatever it takes to put kids first,” said Mark Cox, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Flagstaff.



“The CLUB for YOUth is honored to receive this grant from the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The majority of our donations during this time have stopped, this money will help maintain our ability to serve our members without fear of having to close our doors,” said Bill Ward, CEO of the CLUB for YOUth. “During these uncertain times, we have remained open to provide care of the children of parents who are required to work. We assisted members with their out-of-school packets. With restrictions lifting, we are seeing an increase in our daily attendance.”



“On behalf of the Cobre Valley Youth Club Governing Board and the Globe & Miami families, we want to express our appreciation to the office of the AZ Governor Ducey,” said Alexis Rivera, Treasurer of the Cobre Valley Youth Club Governing Board. “With this grant award we will continue providing essential and crucial services for those kids in need. Our goal is to create a safe and secure place for our future generation, a second home during this fickle period.”



In March, the Governor and the Boys & Girls Club announced emergency operational funding to support Arizona families while students learn remotely. The partnership enabled state funding to compensate Boys & Girls Clubs to provide expanded services to Arizona families, while encouraging and leveraging private donations from individuals, corporations and foundations. The Boys & Girls Clubs in Arizona extended youth development program hours to accommodate current youth members and children of health care workers, public safety and those from other essential industries.