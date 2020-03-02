Bernie Sanders to Visit Phoenix

Arizona News

Washington, DC - Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders will head to Arizona on Thursday, March 5th, to hold a rally in Phoenix. This will be Sanders’ first visit to Arizona during the 2020 campaign. Bernie 2020 has built a volunteer army across the state. To date, the campaign and its volunteers have held over 400 organizing events in Arizona.

The itinerary:

Thursday, March 5th

6:30 p.m. Rally in Phoenix with Bernie Sanders

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Information for the public: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Guest entrances are off of McDowell Rd or off N 19th Ave and W Monte Vista Rd. Guest parking costs $10 per vehicle. Carpooling is encouraged.