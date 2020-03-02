Former Hopi Reservation Ranger Sentenced in Arizona on Sexual Assault Charges and Destruction of Evidence

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Mackenzie Davis, 25, a former Ranger with the Hopi Law Enforcement Services, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Phoenix, Arizona, to 51 months in prison for sexually assaulting a female arrestee in his custody and destroying evidence to cover up his crimes.

“This sentence demonstrates that law enforcement officers who use their official authority to target and sexually assault individuals in their custody will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice commends the victim who came forward to report this reprehensible conduct, so that this officer’s crimes could see the light of day.”

“The steadfast courage of the victim, together with the FBI’s excellent investigative work, made the successful prosecution possible,” said Michael Bailey, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona. “Davis’ sentence should serve as a warning to officials who breach the public’s trust.”

“The FBI will not tolerate officials who abuse their authority and violate the very people they were sworn to protect,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office. “We too commend the victim who came forward to report this crime. The FBI will continue to work alongside our state, local, federal, and tribal law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities and hold those who abuse their positions of power, accountable.”

A federal jury convicted Davis last October. Evidence presented at trial established that on Nov. 15, 2016, Davis arrested the victim for driving under the influence. During a nearly two-hour transport to a detention center, Davis pulled over onto the side of the road and sexually assaulted C.A. Another witness testified that he engaged in similar conduct with her five years prior, when he was not a law enforcement officer. A jury found Davis guilty of violating C.A.’s civil rights, abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, and destruction of evidence.

In addition to his prison sentence, Davis will serve 120 months on supervised release. He will also forfeit his law enforcement certification, forfeit his weapons, and be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Flagstaff Resident Agency of the Phoenix Division of the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abbie Broughton Marsh, and Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold and Trial Attorney Maura White of the Civil Rights Division.