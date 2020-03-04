Bernie 2020 Launches First TV Ad of Arizona Primary

Arizona News

Washington, DC - Bernie 2020 today launched their first TV ad in Arizona ahead of the primary on March 17th. The ad follows the announcement that Sanders will be holding a rally in Phoenix on Thursday, March 5th.

The ad, “Arizona First,” highlights Sanders’ plan to avert the climate crisis, create good paying jobs in Arizona, and keep immigrant families together. “ With the world facing a climate crisis, Arizona is poised to power the country and lead America forward,” the narrator says in the ad. “Only Bernie Sanders has a plan bold enough to avert the climate crisis and put Arizona first.”



“We are excited to launch TV ads in Arizona and build on the hard work of our dedicated volunteers and supporters across the state,” said Sarah Michelsen, Bernie 2020 Arizona State Director. “Arizonans support Bernie because they know they can trust him to continue to fight for them, and for their families, when he is our next President."

The ad was produced entirely in-house by Bernie 2020 staff.

To date, Bernie 2020 in Arizona and their volunteers have held nearly 500 events across Arizona.

The full ad, “Arizona First,” can be seen here and the transcript is below:

With the world facing a climate crisis, Arizona is poised to power the country and lead America forward.



Only Bernie Sanders has a plan bold enough to avert the climate crisis and put Arizona first.



As president, he’ll create good paying jobs building the infrastructure and affordable housing we need



Keep immigrant families together



And end the greed and corruption destroying our planet.



Bernie Sanders. A president who fights for us.



I’m Bernie Sanders and I approve this message.