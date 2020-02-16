Governor Ducey Announces Staffing Changes

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Governor Doug Ducey announced new staffing changes in the Governor’s Office.

Megan Fitzgerald, who currently serves as a policy assistant, will be promoted to serve as the Public Safety and Military Affairs Policy Advisor.

Amy Putman has been hired to serve as the Director of Constituent Services.

“With a growing population and a booming economy, hardworking state employees throughout state government and in the governor’s office are dedicated to continuing this momentum,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful for their relentless efforts to serve in a government that is accountable, efficient and responsive to the citizens we serve.”

Megan Fitzgerald has worked at the Governor’s Office as a Policy Assistant since August 2018 where she has focused on areas including cybersecurity, public safety, human trafficking prevention, stakeholder engagement and more. Fitzgerald received her Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, as well as a Certificate in Ethics, from Arizona State University and her Master of Science in Security and Intelligence Studies from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. She has worked as an advisor on multiple statewide campaigns in Arizona, including serving as Coalitions Director for Arizonans For Responsible Drug Policy.



Fitzgerald replaces Jenny Thomsen, who previously served in the role. Thomsen recently received a promotional opportunity as the Policy and Research Administrator at the Arizona Department of Transportation.



Amy Putman joins the Governor’s Office after serving 13 years as Vice President of Aerotech Acrylic Concepts, Inc. Prior to serving in that role, Putman served as Voter Registration Manager for the Maricopa County Elections Department. Over her 17 year tenure, she led voter registration operations in a county with one of the largest voting populations in the nation, among other vital roles.