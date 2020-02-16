Governor’s Office Announces Departure Of Keith Schraad As Director Of The Department Of Insurance And Financial Institutions

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The Governor’s Office announced today that Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions Director Keith Schraad will be leaving his post for an opportunity in the private sector. Schraad’s last day as director will be February 13, 2020.

Effective immediately, Christina Corieri, the Governor’s senior policy advisor, will serve as Interim Director of Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions in addition to her current role. Corieri will lead day-to-day operations in the interim, as the Governor’s Office coordinates a national search for a permanent director.

“Keith has made a tremendous contribution to state government since joining the office, focusing on customer service, and fostering a strong, competitive insurance marketplace for Arizonans,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Christina Corieri is well-known for her knowledge and expertise in health and insurance policy, and I’m thankful for her willingness to serve as Interim Director of the agency.”



Under Schraad’s leadership, the agency has prioritized customer service and efficiency. In 2019, Schraad worked to facilitate a significant government consolidation effort, combining the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions and the Automobile Theft Authority under Arizona Insurance Department into one agency. The implementation of the consolidation is largely in effect and becomes official on July 1, 2020.

Christina Corieri joined the Governor’s Office at the start of Governor Ducey’s administration in 2015 initially serving as the Health and Human Services Policy Advisor. In 2016, Corieri was promoted to serve as the Senior Policy Advisor to the Governor. As a member of the Governor’s senior staff, Christina works on policy development. She provides policy guidance to several state agencies, including the Department of Health Services, AHCCCS and the Department of Economic Security.



Corieri received her undergraduate degrees in political science and history from Arizona State University and a law degree from Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Christina’s depth of policy experience predates her time in the Governor’s Office. In 2014, she drafted the first in the nation policy paper on “Right to Try,” a policy to allow terminally ill patients who have exhausted all approved treatment options earlier access to promising experimental medications ⁠— a measure approved by Arizona voters the same year. The law went on to pass in 40 other states. In 2017, a federal version of the measure passed Congress and was signed into law by President Trump.