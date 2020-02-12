Scott Rasmussen's Flight from Justice Ends in Phoenix

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force captured Scott Rasmussen, 51, closing a fugitive investigation which began in 2012.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Rasmussen was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force members working in partnership with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) in Buckeye, AZ. Rasmussen was wanted for a federal supervised release violation out of the District of Utah. He was also wanted by the Harrisonville Police Department in Utah on forgery and theft by deception charges.

Task force members established a location for Rasmussen in east Mesa and began surveillance when they saw him get into a white Jeep Cherokee. Task Force members attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Rasmussen refused to pull over and fled the area. The chase made its way through town and eventually toward the west valley. AZDPS troopers pursued and successfully deployed stop sticks and the suspect vehicle. AZDPS’ SWAT Team eventually forced the vehicle to stop near Verrado Parkway and Interstate 10 where Rasmussen was ultimately arrested.

“Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety demonstrated excellent tactics and strategy during the pursuit and arrest of this desperate fugitive,” said United States Marshal David Gonzales.

“Today’s display of teamwork as the Task Force apprehended a dangerous fugitive of justice, is indicative of our relentless commitment to public safety and solid law enforcement partnerships,” said Colonel Frank Milstead, AZDPS.

At the time of his arrest Rasmussen was found to be in possession of firearms and may be facing charges locally as a result. Deputy U.S. Marshals transported Rasmussen to the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Court Building where he will begin court proceedings prior to being returned to the District of Utah.

The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is a U.S. Marshals Service led multi-jurisdictional fugitive apprehension unit responsible for more than 1748 arrests in the last year. The task force is comprised of 22 agencies bringing together the resources of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the community’s most violent offenders and sexual predators. Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at: www.usmarshals.gov.