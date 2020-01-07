Governor Ducey Announces New COO For State Of Arizona

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced Monday the appointment of Daniel Ruiz as the state of Arizona’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ruiz, a member of the Governor’s team since 2015, most recently served as Governor Ducey’s Senior Advisor. As COO, Ruiz will continue to serve as a member of the Governor's senior staff, and now oversee all state agency operations and manage the Governor’s cabinet.

"Daniel Ruiz is a leader and a doer, and has earned the respect of stakeholders and other leaders throughout our state, both inside and outside of government,” said Governor Ducey. “Daniel’s ability to solve problems, bring people together and get things done will bring renewed energy to our efforts to reform state government and improve how we serve taxpayers and citizens. Daniel has been a trusted member of my team for more than four years, and I’m thrilled to have him in this important role.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the trust Governor Ducey has placed in me,” said Daniel Ruiz. “We have a great team in this administration, and we’ve demonstrated real progress at making government work for real people. I’m looking forward to working directly with our senior staff, our agency directors and our dedicated state employees to continue the Governor’s vision of Opportunity for All in the state of Arizona.”

Ruiz has served in multiple roles for the Governor over the past four-plus years. From 2015 through 2018, Ruiz served as Director of Media Affairs, overseeing internal and external communications at all state agencies and managing all the state’s public information officers. From August 2018 through November 2018, Ruiz assumed the role of Communications Director, with responsibility for all strategic communications on behalf of the Governor's Office. During that time he played a key role in the planning and execution of the state's memorial service for the late Senator John McCain. Since December 2018, Ruiz has served as Senior Advisor, advising the Governor directly on policy, operations and communications. His responsibilities have also included overseeing the Governor's Office of Constituent Services.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office in 2015, Ruiz was employed with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office as Director of Communications and Public Affairs. Ruiz also served the Citizens Clean Elections Commission in various capacities including Deputy Director and Interim Executive Director. Ruiz, a Flinn-Brown Fellow, is the 2018 recipient of the Jack B. Jewett Public Service Award from the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, and was named a 2018 Breakout by the Arizona Capitol Times for his work taking on complex and challenging public policy issues.

Ruiz's appointment as COO takes effect immediately.