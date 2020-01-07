Governor Ducey Announces AZ Census 2020 Campaign

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today announced the launch of the AZ Census 2020 campaign, a statewide effort to ensure all Arizonans are counted in the upcoming census, which begins in March. AZ Census 2020 will focus on reaching traditionally undercounted communities through community-based initiatives, a paid media effort and an educational website.

“Arizona has seen major growth over the last ten years, and we’re on track for more,” said Governor Ducey. “The 2020 Census is our opportunity to ensure that every Arizonan in every corner of our state is included and that we maximize our opportunities for future growth.”

The campaign launch follows an executive order issued by Governor Ducey last year establishing the Arizona Complete Count Committee, and the appointment of 23 members from across Arizona to lead the effort.

Census data impacts the distribution of more than $650 billion dollars to states annually, and an accurate count of our population is critical to ensure Arizona receives a fair allocation of resources to adequately serve residents. Each person who is not counted is estimated to represent an $887 loss to Arizona in federal funding allocation. Even a one-percent undercount would represent a loss of $62 million per year for a decade — a total loss of at least $620 million.

“The census matters, serving as a guiding tool for us as we plan for the next decade in Arizona,” said Debbie Johnson, Chair of the Arizona Complete Count Committee. “AZ Census 2020 is our statewide effort to let every Arizonan know that they count, and responding to the census is safe, easy and important.”

The effort is being developed in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau and will engage all 94 complete count committees across the state as well as Arizona counties, cities, towns and schools. State agencies will promote census participation directly to constituents through strategic engagement efforts, such as engagement with Arizona foster parents, notices in car registration renewals, census submission stations at all state libraries, among other tactics.

“Collaboration with our state and local partners is key to achieving a complete count in the 2020 Census,” said Cathy Lacy, Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau – Denver Region. “We look forward to working together over the coming months to ensure that every Arizonan is counted.”

The campaign website azcensus2020.gov includes tools and resources for individuals and organizations in both English and Spanish to share in their networks. The statewide paid media campaign will run through summer 2020, with an emphasis on reaching rural Arizona and other traditionally undercounted communities.

For more information, visit azcensus2020.gov.

To access this information in Spanish, please click HERE.