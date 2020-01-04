Arizona Recognizes Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Throughout January, the Arizona State Capitol Dome will be lit blue in recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month. As part of the awareness campaign, Arizona and partnering organizations will provide training to recognize trafficking, support child victims and more.

“Arizona has made tremendous progress in the fight against human trafficking, but more work remains,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “With dedicated leaders like Cindy McCain, Arizona will continue to be a national leader in efforts to provide awareness training and support victims. My sincere thanks goes to Cindy, all members of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council and everyone who is working to combat this scourge. We will never stop fighting to end human trafficking in Arizona.”

Since 2015, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council (the Council) has led targeted statewide human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts and worked to expand victim-centered services and support. Under the leadership of Co-chairs Cindy McCain and Gil Orrantia, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, Arizona continues to make progress in the fight against human trafficking.

Training: The Council has provided training to over 37,000 professionals and community members statewide to help recognize and respond to trafficking, including first responders; school nurses, counselors and administrators; tribal communities; forensic nurses; and juvenile probation officers.

STRENGTH Court: The Council has worked collaboratively with the Maricopa County Juvenile Court to implement the STRENGTH (Strength Through Resilience - Empower New Growth Through Hope) Court, a specialized court which focuses on the needs of child victims of trafficking.

The Collaborative: Through the efforts of the Maricopa County Juvenile Sex Trafficking Collaborative, sex trafficked youth have received immediate health and trauma-informed care.

“I’m pleased that Governor Ducey is again proclaiming January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Arizona and appreciate the symbolic lighting of the State’s Capitol and agency buildings blue to help raise awareness of human trafficking," said Cindy McCain. "I’m proud of the work that the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has done over the past 5 years to prevent human trafficking, improve trauma-informed services to victims in Arizona and prosecute traffickers to the fullest extent. The Council’s targeted efforts to raise awareness of human trafficking, improve the care for victims and offer prevention education to our most vulnerable is working. We have come a long way, and there is much more to do and we are dedicated to continuing the fight.”