Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that his office obtained a $600,000 consent judgment against a Sun City vacuum sales business and its owners. Last year, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit alleging that Sun City-based Island Don, Inc., which does business as Bright & Shiny Kirby Company, Bright & Shiny Cleaning Services, or Sun West Kirby (“Bright & Shiny”), made thousands of calls in violation of the National “Do Not Call” Registry from September 2017 to July 2018 and deceived Arizonans over the phone.

“I have zero tolerance for illegal telemarketing calls, which are incredibly annoying and frustrating,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Businesses should see this settlement as proof that if you violate Arizona's telemarketing and consumer protection laws, the Attorney General's Office will vigorously pursue you."

Bright & Shiny sells Kirby vacuums to consumers throughout Arizona and in neighboring states through in-home sales presentations. The company allegedly solicited consumers over the phone and gained access to consumers’ homes by promising complimentary carpet and furniture cleanings without disclosing that those cleanings were part of a sales presentation.

The State further alleges that, although company representatives told consumers that “carpet cleanings” would last about an hour, sales representatives often would stay in consumers’ homes much longer, with some sales presentations lasting from three to five hours.

Under the terms of the settlement, Bright & Shiny and its owners will pay $500,000 in restitution and $100,000 in civil penalties. The Attorney General’s Office will contact consumers who purchased a Kirby vacuum from the company after January 1, 2014, which is the time period covered by the settlement.

Assistant Attorneys General Bryce Clark and Josh Weiss and Senior Litigation Counsel Neil Singh of the Consumer Protection and Advocacy Section handled the case.

Since 2017, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has obtained numerous Do Not Call judgments, including a $1,000,000 civil penalty against Adobe Carpet Cleaning, a $340,000 civil penalty against Desert Valley Aire, and a $150,000 civil penalty against Orangutan Home Services. Additionally, the AGO is on the executive committee of a bipartisan coalition of 40 state attorneys general focused on stopping or reducing annoying and harmful robocalls.

Sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry at www.donotcall.gov.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website. If you need a complaint form sent to you, you can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431