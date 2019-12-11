Governor Ducey Unveils New “Welcome To Arizona” Highway Signs

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today joined Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson and Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski to unveil six new highway signs that will welcome travelers as they enter the state. The new designs will replace the state’s aging welcome signs, which have been in use for nearly 30 years, beginning in early 2020.

“These signs showcase Arizona’s unmatched natural beauty,” said Governor Ducey. “More than 55 million people cross Arizona state lines each year, contributing to our economy and local businesses. There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our state than with the natural splendor that is Arizona. We look forward to seeing these beautiful signs on our highways.”

“These new highway signs display the many attractions and landscapes awaiting Arizona’s visitors,” said Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson. “From the Grand Canyon to Saguaro National Park, the beauty of Arizona’s landscapes is unrivaled. These new signs will help our state welcome visitors with open arms and showcase all that we have to offer.”

Arizona’s tourism industry continues to grow. Last year the state welcomed 45 million travelers, generating more than $3 billion in tax revenue and $24 billion in total direct spending. More than 55 million people crossing into Arizona each year will be welcomed by the signs featuring six of Arizona’s most iconic landscapes, including the Grand Canyon, Saguaro National Park, Sedona’s Red Rocks, Horseshoe Bend, Flagstaff’s San Francisco Peaks and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.